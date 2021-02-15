Lyminge murder inquiry: Arrest after woman's body found
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in a Kent village.
Police were called to Station Road in Lyminge, near Folkestone, at about 11:30 GMT on Sunday.
A 36-year-old man from Deal has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.
Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are underway to "establish the circumstances of the death," Kent Police said.
