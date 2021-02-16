Napier Barracks 'not suitable' for asylum seekers during pandemic
- Published
The government was warned against housing asylum seekers at a former army barracks during a pandemic months before it was hit by an outbreak, the High Court has heard.
Public Health England (PHE) raised concerns with the Home Office in September over the dormitories at Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent.
"This advice was apparently not followed," Mr Justice Chamberlain said.
The Home Office said steps have been taken to ensure the camp was "safe".
More than 100 residents tested positive during an outbreak earlier this year, a remote preliminary hearing was told.
'Vulnerable'
Mr Justice Chamberlain ruled that claims by five asylum seekers' that the barracks were inadequate should be considered in a judicial review.
Lawyers also ague the dormitory accommodation lacks privacy and adequate toilet facilities.
Tom Hickman QC, representing three of asylum seekers, said many residents were vulnerable and had "mental health problems, which arise from the circumstances in which they left their country of origin and their journey to the UK".
The five asylum seekers bringing the case have since been re-housed, but 63 men remain at the site, which once housed 400 people, the court heard.
PHE told the Home Office that "dormitories were not suitable" but that, if they must be used, there should be two metres between beds and six-people dormitories should be treated as "one bubble and kept together and away from others as much as possible," the judge said.
But he said the advice was not followed.
Lisa Giovanetti QC, for the Home Secretary, said PHE's outbreak control team will meet Home Office officials on Thursday to give advice on "how to safely manage the Covid outbreak at Napier going forwards".
"The Secretary of State is doing everything in the meantime pending the hearing to make sure the accommodation is safe and adequate in the coming weeks," she added.
A two-day judicial review will begin on 13 April.