Tracey Crouch MP posts emoji bell as cancer treatment ends
- Published
A Kent MP who urged people to check their "bits and bobbins" following her breast cancer diagnosis has completed her last radiotherapy treatment.
Conservative MP Tracey Crouch posted the news on social media and tweeted she now intended to "max out on life".
The 45-year-old shared a photo of herself shaking an emoji bell outside the oncology centre in Maidstone.
Health secretary Matt Hancock tweeted back: "Huge congratulations, Tracey. Absolutely delighted for you."
A message of congratulations also came from England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane who said the former sports minister should be "extremely proud".
Ms Crouch, who revealed last June that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, was treated at Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust (MTW).
'See a GP'
On Twitter, the Chatham and Aylesford MP posted: "Ding ding ding...had my last radiotherapy and I'm all done.
"A massive thank you to the incredible team at MTW & my family/friends for their support throughout.
"Early diagnosis = better outcomes so check your bits & bobbins & see a GP if your worried. Off now to max out on life."
Last year, Ms Crouch said her diagnosis had come as a surprise but the cancer had been caught early.
After she urged people to check themselves, go to their GPs and not be put off by the coronavirus pandemic, she said she was "overwhelmed" by the reaction to her message and the impact it had on other people.
Concerns were raised last year about a backlog in cancer scans as the NHS tackled the pandemic, but health officials urged the public to "come forward and get the care you need".
Ms Crouch vowed to meet the challenge "with my studs up", and kept people informed of her progress on social media.
She was thought to be the first Tory minister to take maternity leave in a frontbench role, when she had a child in 2016.
Two years later, Ms Crouch resigned from her position as sports minister over "delays" to a crackdown on maximum stakes for fixed-odds betting machines.