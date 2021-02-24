Channel crossings: Migrant boats with 77 people on board intercepted
- Published
Four boats with 77 people on board have been intercepted as they crossed the English Channel.
The Home Office said the incidents took place on Tuesday, with the French authorities not reporting any interceptions in their waters.
According to Home Office figures, more than 400 people have made the crossing in small boats so far this year.
On Monday, 49 people in four boats made the journey across the Channel.
'False dreams'
The UK government said it continued to undertake "substantial measures" to stop criminals exploiting migrants for profit and selling "false dreams of life in the UK".
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Since the start of the year, through the joint operational and intelligence deployment shared by our two countries, the French authorities have prevented 70 per cent of attempted Channel crossings.
"In January we introduced new rules which mean we can treat asylum claims as inadmissible if they have travelled through safe countries to get to the UK."
More than 8,438 people crossed the English Channel in about 635 boats in 2020.
Tuesday's tally was the second highest daily total this year since 10 January, when 103 people crossed in six boats.