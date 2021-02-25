Piotr Lacheta: Two given life sentences for Dover cemetery murder
- Published
Two people have been given life sentences for the murder of a homeless man whose body was found in a cemetery.
Piotr Lacheta, 55, died in Cowgate Cemetery, Albany Place, Dover, Kent, on 1 October 2019, where he was living in a tent.
Justin Burnett, 38, and Claire Lunn, 48, were found guilty of murder at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday.
The pair, both of no fixed address, were told they would serve a minimum term of 19 years in prison.
Mr Lacheta was in a relationship with Lunn at the time, Kent Police said.
'No explanation'
Police said Mr Lacheta's body had been found by a dog walker the following morning.
"He had suffered fatal injuries to his head, chest and neck before being dragged around 60ft [18m] away from Lunn's tent," a police spokesman said.
Investigators said the motive for the murder was unclear.
Det Ch Insp Gavin Moss said: "This was a brutal murder of a vulnerable man by two people who were both well known to him.
"The level of injuries suffered by the victim showed it was a sustained assault and neither defendant has since taken responsibility for or explained their actions, which had such fatal consequences."