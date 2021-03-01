Digger used to steal Faversham garage cash machine
A garage has been badly damaged by thieves who used a digger to steal a cash machine.
Police were called to the Shell garage on the A299 never Faversham, Kent, at 01:50 GMT on Monday.
Detectives have linked the crime to an unsuccessful attempt to steal a cash machine from a supermarket in Dymchurch on Sunday.
Kent Police said the stolen machine was loaded onto a grey flatbed Ford Transit.
The van reportedly left the scene in convoy with a dark-coloured Mitsubishi Shogun, police added.
