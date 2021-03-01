Man faces trial over Napier barracks assault
A man is to face trial over an assault on a security guard at a former barracks where asylum seekers are held.
Mohammed Ali, 22, pleaded not guilty at Canterbury Crown Court earlier to three charges over a disturbance at Napier barracks in Kent on 29 January.
It was the same day as a fire broke out in one of the accommodation blocks at the site in Folkestone.
Mr Ali is charged with common affray, common assault and criminal damage and will stand trial on 31 August.
The facility, owned by the Ministry of Defence, has been criticised for its poor conditions and a major outbreak of coronavirus in recent months.
The barracks have been used to house about 400 asylum seekers.
The Home Office previously said a disturbance had followed objections by asylum seekers at not being moved from the site following a Covid-19 outbreak.