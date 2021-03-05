Covid: Sittingbourne man loses both parents to Covid within six hours
- Published
A man who lost both parents to Covid-19 within six hours says the fact they "are still together" gives him comfort.
Daryl Gilley, from Sittingbourne, Kent, lost his father, Chris, at 22:00 GMT on January 14, before his mother, Stella, passed away at 04:00.
The couple, who were in their 60s, contracted Coronavirus at around Christmas.
Mr Gilley, 40, said: "Covid is a horrific disease, we were all left numb. I wouldn't wish this on anybody."
Both Mr Gilley's parents, who lived in Queenborough, on Sheppey, died at the Medway Maritime Hospital.
"Mum's main concern was how dad was," said Mr Gilley, who has receovered from Covid-19.
"So we said he was fine, that he would be ok, and left it at that. But he was struggling to breathe. Then mum went downhill very quickly."
Speaking of his life after losing his parents, he said: "Your main support and guidance is gone, so you do very much feel alone.
"We were all numb, me and my brother were trying to be there for each other.
"But they spent their lives together from early teens, and now they have passed. It's comforting to know they are still together."
Mr Gilley, his wife, and their children Sophia and Henry, have since decided to raise money for the centre that treated Stella Gilley for Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
The Run with Mum challenge sees people complete 140,000 steps in March to celebrate Mother's Day and acknowledge the 140,000 people currently living with MS in the UK.
Sophia said: "People have said well done and that Nanny and Granddad would be proud of us."