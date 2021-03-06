BBC News

Dozens of ferrets stolen from Harrietsham rescue centre

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionAbout 30 ferrets were taken, police say

Dozens of ferrets have been stolen from an animal rescue centre.

About 30 animals were taken from the centre on Polhill Lane, Harrietsham, between 18:00 GMT on Wednesday and 12:00 on Thursday, a Kent Police spokesman said.

PC Jodie Rayfield said: 'We believe those responsible would have used several cages and a vehicle to transport the ferrets from the scene."

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage is being asked to contact police.

