Asylum seekers: Napier Barracks and Penally camp 'filthy and run-down'
Migrants were housed in cramped and filthy conditions at a military barracks in Kent, inspectors have said.
Some of the most vulnerable residents were living in a "decrepit" block unfit for habitation at Napier Barracks, they found.
The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration and Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons also visited Penally Camp in Wales. They said both sites were "run-down".
The Home Office has not yet commented.
However, the department has repeatedly insisted that the sites were suitable and safe.
Inspectors said both sites - which witnessed protests over living conditions in January - were "run-down and unsuitable", but particularly criticised Napier.
They said given the cramped, communal conditions, "once one person was infected [with Covid] a large-scale outbreak was virtually inevitable" at the site.
In January, 178 people tested positive for the virus at Napier.
Many men said they were depressed, and a survey found a third of respondents at both sites had mental health problems, while a third at Napier had felt suicidal.
Inspectors said contractors were given less than two weeks to make both sites operational, and local stakeholders, including healthcare, were not consulted and were given insufficient time to prepare.
They listed concerns about the asylum process, including that many residents were told they would be there for weeks, but had been there several months - a major cause of distress that left them not trusting anything they were told.
Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has repeatedly defended the use of Napier, last month said: "This site has previously accommodated our brave soldiers and army personnel. It is an insult to say that it is not good enough for these individuals."
Following inspections in February and a follow-up visit to Napier on Thursday, inspectors will now produce a detailed report that will be submitted to Ms Patel.
The findings were released on the same day that 115 people crossed the English Channel in seven boats in continued attempts to reach the UK, which the government has said are facilitated by criminals.
Last year, nearly 8,500 people attempted the journey.
The Home Office has said people should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach rather than making the crossings, and has said illegal migrants are being returned to safe countries.