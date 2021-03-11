Covid-19: Medway vaccine site opens in 'hard-hit' area
A new Covid-19 mass vaccination centre has opened in Medway after concerns were raised in parliament over the availability of the jab in the area.
The NHS Vaccination Centre in the Pentagon Centre in Chatham will serve a population of about 280,000.
The centre is in the former DW Sports store in Wilmot Square.
Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust's (KCHFT) chief pharmacist, Dr Ruth Brown, urged the public to take up the vaccination when offered.
Andrew Malyon, 57, from Chatham, said after having his vaccination: "I'm looking forward to doing all the usual things like socialising, sports events but mostly seeing my mum.
"I haven't hugged her for almost a year. I know having the vaccine won't stop me catching it or passing it on but it's hopefully a step towards normality."
'No religious obstacle'
In January, Gillingham and Rainham MP Rehman Chishti told the prime minister: "My constituents in Gillingham and Rainham and wider Medway towns would like me to raise their real concerns with regard to the availability of the vaccine in our towns."
He said at the time Medway was one of the hardest-hit areas of Covid-19 in the country. Levels have since fallen, with Medway now having an infection rate of 37 per 100,000 population in the week to 6 March.
Following the opening, he urged people to get the vaccine, adding: "Coming from a Muslim background I see no religious obstacle in having this vaccination."
Gordon Flack, deputy chief executive of the trust, said: "With five centres open across Kent and Medway, people in the eligible cohorts will be able to find one that is close to them."