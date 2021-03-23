Pippa Knight: Mother to seek Supreme Court ruling
A mother who wants doctors to keep treating her five-year-old brain-damaged daughter is seeking to take the case to the Supreme Court.
Doctors treating Pippa Knight at London's Evelina Children's Hospital said life-support treatment should end.
Pippa's mother, Paula Parfitt, 41, wants doctors to allow her to be treated at home.
The Court of Appeal last week upheld a High Court ruling that Pippa should be allowed to die.
Earlier this month Ms Parfitt, from Strood, Kent, was able to go outside the hospital with her daughter attached to a portable ventilator.
She said a similar arrangement might make it possible for Pippa to live at home.
Campaign group the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children says it has paid for lawyers to represent Ms Parfitt.
The society said it had decided to fund a Supreme Court challenge and lawyers are now preparing an application to the court.
Following a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London in December, Mr Justice Poole ruled in January life-support treatment should end and Pippa should be allowed to die.
Appeal Court judges Lady Justice King, Lord Justice Baker and Lady Justice Elisabeth Laing heard the case in February and upheld the earlier High Court decision.
Following the Appeal Court ruling, Ms Parfitt said: "I want Pippa to have every possible chance to come home and be with her family."