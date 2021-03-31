Channel crossings: Border Force intercepts more than 200 migrants
- Published
More than 200 migrants have been intercepted while attempting to cross the English Channel over recent days.
The Home Office said 148 people in six incidents had tried to enter the UK on Tuesday.
A further 81 people had been intercepted during another six incidents on Wednesday.
French authorities have prevented another seven attempted crossings this week involving 142 people, a Home Office spokesman said.
Chris Philp, minister for immigration compliance and justice, said the government plans to "break the business model of smuggling gangs and protect the lives of those they endanger".
Under the government's new plan, people seeking protection as refugees will have their claim assessed based on how they arrive in the UK.
People who enter the UK illegally to claim asylum will no longer have the same entitlements as those who arrive legally.
More than 1,000 people have made the crossing to the UK so far this year.
In 2020, more than 8,438 people crossed the English Channel in about 635 boats.