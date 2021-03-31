Charity watchdog probes Kent animal charities
The charity watchdog has launched two inquiries into the Aspinall Foundation and Howletts Wild Animal Trust.
The Charity Commission said it would examine the administration, governance and management of both organisations.
The Aspinall Foundation runs conservation work at two Kent wildlife parks, Howletts, near Canterbury, and Port Lympne, near Hythe.
A spokesman for both charities said their trustees would work openly and transparently with the commission.
Both he and the Charity Commission highlighted that the opening of an inquiry was not a finding of wrongdoing.
The Charity Commission said it began looking into Howletts in December 2019 amid concerns about the management of conflicts of interest and a related-party transaction.
It began examining the Aspinall Foundation in July 2020 - also over management of conflicts of interest and related-party transactions.
In statements on Wednesday, the watchdog said concerns over transactions remained at Howletts and further questions over governance had arisen at the Aspinall Foundation, and issues at both charities would be examined as part of formal statutory inquiries.
Saving endangered animals
A spokesman for both charities said the two organisations remained firmly committed to their ethical and legal duties as charitable bodies.
He said: "Our trustees will continue to work openly and transparently with the Charity Commission to ensure best practice governance and compliance."
The Aspinall Foundation works to save endangered animals and return them to the wild.
Its conservation work takes place through captive breeding, education and reintroduction.
Its website describes its work as taking place in some of the world's most fragile environments.