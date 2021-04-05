BBC News

Beachy Head base jumper injured in leap from cliff

image copyrightEddie Mitchell
image captionThe injured jumper was flown to East Brighton Park before being transferred to a hospital in the city

A base jumper has been injured after leaping from Beachy Head, a towering cliff which reaches a height of 162m (530ft).

Rescue crews scrambled at about 9.30 BST on Sunday to the East Sussex beauty spot, where thrill-seekers have previously been injured.

An RNLI crew went ashore to help a Coastguard helicopter paramedic who was winched down to the base jumper.

The extent of the casualty's injuries are unclear.

The base jumper was airlifted to a park in East Brighton before being transferred to a hospital in the city.

Meanwhile, two men who parachuted 60m (200ft) off a rock arch have been branded "idiotic and irresponsible".

The men were seen climbing up Durdle Door on the Dorset coast and jumping off at around 10:30 BST on Sunday.

James Weld who runs the estate where the arch is located said their actions endangered lives by encouraging others.

