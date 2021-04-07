M25 bridge crash: Lorry suspended from bridge over A2
A lorry has crashed through barriers on the M25 and been left overhanging the side of a bridge over the A2.
The M25 has been closed anticlockwise at junction 2, and the A2 is shut in both directions.
Highways England said a "complex recovery and repair operation" was underway and the roads would be closed for some time.
Kent Police said the driver was not seriously injured.
There are delays to traffic on the M25 from junction 4 on the anti-clockwise carriageway, and over the QE2 bridge on the clockwise carriageway.
