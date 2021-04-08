Pippa Knight: Supreme Court rejects 'right-to-die' girl appeal
- Published
A mother who wants doctors to keep treating her five-year-old brain-damaged daughter says she does not understand why the Supreme Court has ruled against her so quickly.
Doctors treating Pippa Knight at London's Evelina Children's Hospital said life-support treatment should end.
Pippa's mother Paula Parfitt said the court ruling came less than 24 hours after her lawyers submitted arguments.
She said she was "devastated" by the decision, which ends her legal battle.
Ms Parfiitt had lost fights in the High Court and Court of Appeal and wanted Supreme Court judges to consider the case.
Ms Parfitt, 41, from Strood, Kent, said the Supreme Court decision, announced on 1 April, made "no sense" to her.
"It somehow didn't seem to make sense. It was just too quick," she said.
"I was hoping I'd get a hearing."
A Supreme Court spokeswoman said three Supreme Court judges had concluded that Pippa's case raised "no arguable point of law" which ought to be considered by the Supreme Court.
"They consider it essential to acknowledge not only the love lavished on Pippa by her mother but also her selfless and total devotion to Pippa."