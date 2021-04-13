Napier Barracks: Concerns as asylum seekers move to camp
Concerns have been raised as asylum seekers are moved from hotels to a military base, which was criticised in an inspection as filthy and unsuitable.
Maddie Harris, from the Human for Rights Network, said 45 people moved to Napier Barracks in Kent on Friday from hotels in London and Eastbourne, with 25 more expected on Tuesday.
The Home Office said improvements had been made and Napier was safe.
It coincided with more people arriving at Dover after Channel crossings.
Ms Harris raised concerns about a lack of Covid testing, continued use of dormitory accommodation that was criticised by inspectors, inadequate sleeping facilities, immediate deterioration in residents' wellbeing, and fears that between 360 and 400 men would be housed at the site, even though capacity has reduced.
The Home Office has not confirmed numbers of people at the barracks. Meanwhile, the BBC has approached the department for details of the latest cross-Channel incidents.
'Really feared place'
Clare Moseley, from Care 4 Calais, claimed underage and vulnerable people with mental health issues, who had been trafficked and tortured, had been moved to the barracks without screening.
"I can't understate the level of fear and panic," she said. "It's become this really feared place."
She said people felt as if they were in a prison and had been given a 22:00 curfew, even though the Home Office said residents were free to come and go.
Campaigners have said it's not clear whether the current residents are those who were moved out of Napier during a Covid outbreak.
A Home Office spokeswoman said: "While pressure on the asylum system remains we will continue to make use of Napier Barracks."
She said: "Asylum seekers are staying in safe, suitable, Covid-compliant conditions, where they receive three nutritious meals a day."
The department said improvements had included reducing numbers, enhancing Covid plans including testing, rebuilding kitchens damaged by fire, ensuring recreational areas and faith rooms were Covid-safe and enhancing cleaning regimes.
Officials said an earlier Covid outbreak had ended and there was now no need for people to self-isolate.