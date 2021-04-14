Napier Barracks: Suicide attempts at 'unsafe' asylum-seeker camp
- Published
A former military barracks used to house asylum seekers was "squalid, ill-equipped" and "unsafe", the High Court heard.
Six men who were housed at Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent, claim the accommodation breached their human rights.
Tom Hickman QC said an independent report found seven suicide attempts and seven incidents of serious self-harm.
The Home Office argues that the use of the barracks is lawful.
The six asylum seekers, who were all said to be victims of torture or human trafficking, claim there was a lack of healthcare, with no mental health support and only one nurse on site, the court heard.
Mr Hickman said that with high fences and a nightly curfew, it had "all the hallmarks of a detention facility" and was "not adequate accommodation for vulnerable persons".
He said it was "squalid, ill-equipped, lacking in personal privacy and unsafe".
Mr Hickman, representing four of the claimants, said that residents of the camp were "exposed to conditions that had serious detrimental impacts on their mental health" and were placed at an "exceptionally high risk" of contracting Covid-19.
Nearly 200 asylum seekers tested positive for the virus during an outbreak earlier this year.
Public health experts had repeatedly raised concerns about the use of the site during a pandemic, the court heard.
Mr Hickman said that after reviewing plans to contain any future outbreak, the director of infection control at NHS Kent and Medway had concluded: "It is not possible to provide a Covid-safe environment in barrack-style accommodation."
In a statement read to the court, one of the claimants, who has since been moved to other accommodation, said: "The situation in the camp is very bad and degrading."
"Detainees in the barracks including myself have lost hope."
He said he had seen one resident attempt to take his own life and learned of at least four others, adding: "This has been terrible for me to witness."
The Home Office has previously said that improvements have since been made at the barracks.
About 45 people were moved to the barracks last week, Mr Hickman told the court, adding: "It appears to be the intention to gradually refill the camp."
The hearing is due to conclude on Thursday.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.