Channel crossings: Three boats with 42 migrants on board reach UK
- Published
Three boats with 42 migrants on board crossed the English Channel on Wednesday.
The Home Office said the French authorities prevented three attempted crossings, involving another 45 people.
It brings the total number of people who have so far made the cross-Channel journey in 2021 to nearly 1,500.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "People smugglers are putting lives at risk by facilitating these dangerous journeys.
"We are working closely with our partners in France to stop migrants from leaving French beaches and since Monday attempted crossings involving more than 150 people have been stopped."
More than 8,438 people crossed the English Channel in about 635 boats in 2020.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.