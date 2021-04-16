Napier Barracks: Suicidal asylum seeker 'left at ex-Army site'
A suicidal asylum seeker was left for weeks at a former Army barracks that should not have been used to house vulnerable people, an inspection found.
The man remained at Napier Barracks in Folkestone, Kent, for more than three weeks after attempting to end his life.
HM Inspectorate of Prisons said it had "serious safeguarding concerns" about the site and its management.
The Home Office said it would not comment while a High Court challenge of its use of the site continues.
Mr Justice Linden is considering six asylum seekers' claims that the barracks were inadequate and breached their human rights.
In written submissions to the court, the Home Office admitted that the "allocations policy" had not always been implemented correctly, leading to vulnerable people wrongly being sent to Napier.
The department began using the barracks in September as a result of mounting demand for asylum accommodation created by the coronavirus pandemic.
HM Inspectorate of Prisons visited the barracks alongside the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration in February. A key summary was released in March, but the full report has only now been released following an application to Mr Justice Linden by PA Media.
Asylum seekers with "poor mental health or a history of self-harm," should not have been moved to the site, the report said.
However, 31 residents had to be moved out after "health and safeguarding concerns" were identified. More residents were moved out following legal action.
In the case of the asylum seeker who had remained for three weeks after trying to end his life, inspectors said there had been "little meaningful attention to the resident's vulnerability and it was unclear why he had not been transferred to more suitable accommodation much sooner".
He was eventually moved out after staff had to intervene to prevent another attempt to self-harm.
'Dark and dreary'
The barracks had been used to house military personnel for only one or two weeks at a time and "required considerable renovation to make them suitable for relatively long-term asylum housing," the inspectors said.
The accommodation was in a "poor and dilapidated condition" and the barracks were "dark and dreary and in need of renovation and redecoration," the report said.
Inspectors said the Home Office had been "slow to recognise the impact on residents of prolonged stays" at the barracks, adding that "senior leaders had not responded adequately to the unique challenges" it presented.
The Home Office commissioned Clearsprings Ready Homes to run the site, who then hired other companies, which in turn hired other companies.
Managers at the site lacked the skills and experience needed, inspectors said, criticising the use of "multiple sub-contractors" and "inadequate oversight by the Home Office, whose staff were rarely present".
Most staff on site were security guards and "did not have the experience to care effectively for potentially vulnerable asylum seekers," inspectors said. Mr Justice Linden is to deliver his judgment at a future date.
The Home Office argues the use of the barracks was lawful and the conditions were adequate.