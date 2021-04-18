BBC News

Horse killed by car on Kent motorway

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe horses were on the carriageway between junctions 9 and 8

A horse was killed by a car when a group of the animals found their way on to the M20 in Kent.

A "large group of horses" was reported on the London-bound carriageway between junctions 8 and 9 at 21:30 BST on Saturday, Highways England said.

One animal was fatally injured by a car but there were no reported injuries to the public, a Kent Police spokesman said.

The remaining horses were collected by their owner shortly before midnight.

