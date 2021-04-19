Lydd crash: Three people killed in two-car crash
Three people have died and another has been seriously injured in a crash involving two cars, police said.
A black Dacia Duster Ambiance collided with a white BMW M135i on the B2075 Romney Road in Lydd, Kent, at about 18:20 BST on Sunday.
The driver of the Dacia, a woman in her 50s, and two male passengers in the BMW, one in his 20s and another in his 40s, died at the scene.
The BMW driver, a man in his 30s, was airlifted to a London hospital.
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses who saw either vehicle travelling before the crash or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
