Happy Pants Ranch: Sittingbourne animal charity faces fine 'over noisy geese'

Published
image copyrightHappy Pants Ranch
image captionThe warning letter was for animal noise, but the geese and cockerels were said to be the worst offenders

An animal rescue centre faces a £2,500 fine if it cannot silence its "unreasonably" noisy geese, the owner says.

The Happy Pants Ranch in Kent, which cares for 350 rescued or special-needs animals, has been bombarded with complaints in recent months.

Owner Amey James was told she would be fined if the animals - specifically the geese and cockerels - were not hushed.

Swale Borough Council said it had "a duty to investigate complaints".

image copyrightHappy Pants Ranch
image captionAmey James, pictured with one of the piglets, said the stress was making her ill

The animal sanctuary relocated to a 20-acre former farm off Iwade Road, Sittingbourne, over Christmas.

A team of volunteers cleared overgrown land to make it safe for the animals, which include ponies, cows, emus, reptiles and guinea pigs.

image copyrightHappy Pants Ranch
image captionPoppy Pig has epilepsy and requires extra care

A warning letter from Swale council accused the charity of "behaving in an anti-social manner".

It ordered it to stop the animals making "an unreasonable level of noise" because it had a "detrimental effect" on people nearby.

Miss James said the council officer who issued the letter said the noise complaint related specifically to the geese and cockerels.

image copyrightHappy Pants Ranch
image captionThe sanctuary was served with a list of five grievances

The 36-year-old added: "Being accused of anti-social behaviour is unbelievable.

"We're trying to do good things here for the animals, and for the local community. People love visiting, and the mental health benefits for them and our volunteers is huge.

"How can animal noises in the countryside cause such offence, and what is an 'unreasonable' level?"

image copyrightHappy Pants Ranch
image captionOne-eyed dog Stravros with his chicken friend

Miss James said the charity has faced a constant stream of unsubstantiated complaints.

Grievances included "nuisance" bonfires, importing waste, a loud generator and tractor noise.

image copyrightHappy Pants Ranch
image captionMiss James said she doesn't have anywhere else for the rescue animals to go if the sanctuary is forced off the land

Miss James said the bonfires were at least 200m away from the closest neighbour. She also denies bringing in waste, and said the generator was a quiet model inside a sound-proofed shed.

"This is making me ill with stress," Miss James said.

"Every other week another official will turn up, and I think 'oh God no, what malicious thing have they come up with now?'

"I feel harassed, like it's a vendetta."

image copyrightHappy Pants Ranch
image captionA trio of ginger kittens were among the animals rescued by the ranch

Swale council added in statement: "When we receive a complaint, we always try to work with all those involved to resolve incidents in an amicable manner.

"In most cases this prevents the need to take formal enforcement action."

