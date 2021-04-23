Goods train catches fire near Dunton Green station
A goods train has caught fire near a railway station, Kent Fire and Rescue Service has said.
The fire was reported at about 05:15 BST close to Dunton Green station in the Sevenoaks area.
At its height six fire engines were on the scene, together with other emergency services, a fire service spokesman said.
"Crews wearing breathing apparatus worked hard in difficult conditions to contain and control the fire," he said.
The fire was brought under control at about 07:45, the fire service said.
There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
