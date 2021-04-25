M20 in Kent shut as bomb disposal team called after car stopped
Bomb disposal experts have been called in over "concerns about the security" of a car stopped by police on a motorway, a force has said.
Kent Police brought the car to a halt using "tactical contact" near the M20's Junction 9, after it refused to stop.
A spokesman said the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team had attended "as a precautionary measure" and the M20 had been closed in both directions.
A man from Wales has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
The force spokesman said the motorway had been closed "to allow for the carriageway to be made safe for road users".
He said officers first attempted to stop the car as it travelled towards the coast "at excess speed" near Junction 12 just before 11:30 BST.
However, after refusing to stop, it left the motorway and returned to the London-bound carriageway, with police in pursuit.
He added that officers followed it to Junction 9 "where a police car made tactical contact with the vehicle, bringing it to a stop with no injuries reported".