Julia James: PCSO found dead in remote Snowdown woods
- Published
A Police Community Support Officer has been found dead in woodland under "suspicious" circumstances.
The body of Julia James, aged 53, was discovered in Akholt Wood, in Snowdown, near Dover, shortly after 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
Ms James was a serving PCSO for Kent Police.
No arrests have been made, but the force is keen to speak to anybody who was in the area on Monday or Tuesday.
Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said: "Whilst there is a full and thorough investigation under way our thoughts also remain with her family, friends and colleagues.
"We're particularly keen to speak to those who regularly visit the area who may have seen something out of place and those who drove by who have dashcam footage."
He said people in the Snowdown area will see an increased police presence as inquires are continue.
He advised people in the area to "remain vigilant" until the full circumstances of the death are established.