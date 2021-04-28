Ashford stabbing trial: Teen guilty of drugs row murder
- Published
A teenager has been convicted of murdering a man in a row over fake banknotes being used in a drug deal.
Osita Alagbaoso, who is 18, stabbed 19-year-old Jaydon McFarlane in Brookfield Road, Ashford, on 14 March 2020.
A second teenager, Joseph Matimba, 18, was acquitted of murder, but admitted perverting the course of justice.
A third man, Hassan Tejan, 25, was convicted of perverting the course of justice after denying the charge.
During the trial Maidstone Crown Court had heard that Mr McFarlane had used three fake £20 notes to buy cannabis from Matimba.
Alagbaoso, from Hoppers Way in Ashford, and Matimba, from Bodiam Road in London, have been remanded in custody.
Tejan, from Crownfield Road in Ashford, was granted bail.
All three will be sentenced on 20 August.