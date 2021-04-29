Julia James: Killed PCSO 'last seen taking dog for a walk'
Woodland is being searched as part of a murder investigation after the body of a serving police community support officer was discovered.
The remains of Julia James, 53, were found in Akholt Wood, Snowdown, near Dover, just after 16:00 BST on Tuesday.
A neighbour said she was last seen taking her dog for a walk. Ms James had been off duty at the time.
Police have been carrying out fingertip searches of woodland and nearby fields, the BBC's Simon Jones said.
Kent Police colleagues confirmed Ms James had served on the force as a PCSO and said they were pursuing "a number of lines of inquiry" into her death.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said she had been "so saddened" to learn of the death.
So saddened to hear of the death of @kent_police PCSO Julia James.— Priti Patel (@pritipatel) April 28, 2021
I offer my sincere condolences to Julia’s friends, family and colleagues at this awful time. https://t.co/8gfqmA14yV
Detectives have appealed for anybody who was in the area on Monday or Tuesday to come forward.
At the scene: BBC reporter Simon Jones
It's a fast-moving investigation but also a difficult investigation for Kent Police officers because of course they are looking into the murder of one of their own officers.
The hunt for Julia James is continuing this morning.
She was last seen by a neighbour leaving her home on Tuesday afternoon as she went to walk her dog.
We've seen a lot of searches of fields - this is a very rural area and a lot of places are cordoned off as officers carried out fingertip searches.
Assistant Chief Constable Peter Ayling said it had been "a tough day for many" on the force.
There were "some shattered people today following the loss of one of our own," he said.