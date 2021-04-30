Cliftonville: Boy, 4, critically injured after being hit by car
- Published
A four-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car.
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after the collision involving a black Hyundai Tucson in Northdown Road, near Arthur Road, Cliftonville.
Officers were called at 11:15 BST on Thursday, and the child was taken to a London hospital, where he continues to be treated for serious injuries.
Police are urging anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage to contact them.
