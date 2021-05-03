Four small boats with 92 migrants cross English Channel
- Published
Four small boats with 92 migrants on board crossed the English Channel on Sunday, the Home Office has confirmed.
A further 20 people were prevented from making the journey by the French authorities, a spokeswoman said.
More than 2,047 people have reached the UK in more than 40 boats so far this year.
The Home Office said: "We are working closely with our partners in France to stop these unnecessary journeys and the ruthless criminal gangs behind them."
At least 8,400 people reached the UK in small boats in 2020.
"More than 2,500 people have been prevented from making the dangerous crossing so far this year, and we have also secured 65 small boat related prosecutions since the start of 2020," the Home Office spokeswoman said.
The government has vowed to make the journey "unviable" and is planning to make it more difficult for asylum seekers who arrive in the UK via illegal means to remain in the UK.
Under the plans, they will no longer have the same entitlements as those who arrive legally.
Campaigners say the proposals would create an unfair system and would not address people smuggling.