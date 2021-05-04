PCSO Julia James: Candlelight vigil a week on from her death
People are being asked to light candles from their doorsteps tonight, as a "nod" to murdered PCSO Julia James.
A week on from the discovery of the 53-year-old's body in a woodland near Dover, Kent, police have no motive for her killing and have made no arrests.
In a Facebook post, Ms James' daughter Bethan Cole said she had been asked about a vigil and was "so grateful for people wanting to remember her".
But she wanted "all police resources to be concentrating on the investigation".
"I am very conscious that any gathering would need to be policed, if it was even allowed. I've discussed this with my family and we are in agreement that we would prefer all police resources to be concentrating on the investigation as there is so much work to be done," the post read.
Those wishing to remember Ms James are invited to light a candle for her and leave it on their doorstep at 19:00 BST.
"This would be a beautiful nod to Mum in a way that doesn't intrude on the police investigation," she added.
On Monday, Kent Police advised people living near Akholt Wood, Snowdown, to tell someone where they are going if they leave their home, and to plan their route.
Ch Insp Dan Carter said people should "remain cautious, vigilant and aware of your surroundings when you are out and about".
The body of Ms James, who had left home to walk her dog, was found a few hundred yards from her house.
A post-mortem examination found she died from blunt force trauma.
On Sunday, Ms James's uncle Michael Turnbull appealed on social media for help to find her killer, whom he referred to as a "monster".
Ms James's family have described her as a "fiercely loyal" wife, mother, daughter and grandmother who loved people "with her whole heart".