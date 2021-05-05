Fire investigators visit Willesborough house explosion site
- Published
Fire investigation teams are revisiting the site of a house explosion to try to establish its cause.
People were trapped under rubble on Tuesday after the blast at Mill View, Willesborough, Kent, which started a fire that spread through a row of houses.
Seven people were injured, including two who were seriously hurt.
At its height, seven fire crews battled the blaze, as police rescued several people from collapsed buildings.
The two seriously injured casualties were taken to hospital to London, South East Coast Ambulance Service said.
The other five were taken to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.
A rest centre was set up by the council for people whose homes had to be evacuated.
Residents of the four houses most affected by the blast were put into temporary accommodation for the night, and short-term housing was arranged for them.
The others returned home on Tuesday evening.
A Just Giving page has been set up and raised more than £3,600 in 24 hours.
Set up by Ben Farnham, he wrote: "People lost everything and this will hopefully help towards all involved."
On Tuesday people were advised to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.
Gas engineers also investigated the explosion.