Julia James: New image of murdered PCSO released
- Published
A picture of a murdered PCSO in the clothes she was wearing on the day she was killed has been released by police.
Julia James, 53, was found in Akholt Wood, Snowdown, Kent, on 27 April.
Kent Police asked anyone who was in an area between Spinney Lane to the north, Aylesham Road to the east, Holt Street to the south and Pond Lane to the west to come forward.
No motives or suspects have been identified so far, police said.
A Kent police spokesman said: "The image shows Julia walking her Jack Russell Toby while wearing a light blue waterproof coat, blue jeans and dark coloured Wellington-style brown boots.
"It is the same clothing, apart from the gloves, which she wore on Tuesday 27 April."
Police have issued a map of the area and are keen to speak to anyone who was there between 13:00 BST and 16:30.
Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said: "We're hoping that this image of Julia wearing what she wore before her death will help jog people's memory.
"We want to hear from people who think they saw her walking Toby on that day and we also want to speak to people who were in the area that afternoon.
"Perhaps you were going for a run, walking your own dog, driving through or farming your land."
Mr Richards said police were continuing "to conduct as many house-to-house inquiries as possible", adding: "Residents in the Aylesham and Snowdown area can expect a visit from officers to allow them to discuss any concerns they may have as well as provide any information which could assist the investigation."
Kent Police has encouraged those in the area to "remain vigilant" and if leaving home to "tell someone where you are going and how long you will be".
On Tuesday evening people left lit candles on their doorsteps and posted tributes online in memory of Ms James.