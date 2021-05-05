University for the Creative Arts to close Rochester campus
The University for the Creative Arts (UCA) has announced plans to close its campus in Rochester in September 2023.
The university has also said it will be "stepping back" as a Further Education provider, to focus on undergraduate, postgraduate and research degrees.
The UCA plans to establish "centres of excellence" and move courses to Canterbury, Epsom and Farnham.
Graduates of the Rochester campus include fashion designers Dame Zandra Rhodes and Karen Millen.
The "vast majority" of students based at the campus will be able to finish their degrees there, the university said, with as many staff as possible redeployed to other campuses.
It will also continue its partnerships with Maidstone Television Studios, the Turner Contemporary and Kent and Medway Progression Federation.