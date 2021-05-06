Coronavirus: Grieving father urges others to seek help
The father of a teenager who took his own life as he struggled with lockdown is urging others to seek help.
Matthew Mackell, who was 17, was found dead in Dunorlan Park in Tunbridge Wells on 7 May 2020.
His family said he had been worried about his A-Level grades being affected by the closure of his school.
His father Michael Bond used the anniversary of his death to encourage other young people who are struggling to talk about their problems.
Mr Bond described the moment a police officer told him what had happened.
"Your whole world collapses on you, and you start to think 'How? How did this happen?'"
Mr Bond said he was speaking out now in a bid to save other families going through the same ordeal.
He said: "I want people to realise this is not the thing to do. It really isn't.
"In life you get struggles, I understand that, I've had so many myself, but you do just have to carry on, and there are people out there to make those struggles just a little bit easier for you.
"You might not think it but just taking your life, it's not the right thing to do."
Speaking last year, Matthew's brother Chris described how concerns over schoolwork had affected him.
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, help is available from BBC Action Line.