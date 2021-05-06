Julia James: £10,000 reward in hunt for PCSO's killer
A £10,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the conviction of a police community officer's killer.
Julia James, 53, was found on 27 April near woodland in Snowdown, Kent, having suffered serious head injuries.
Charity Crimestoppers appealed for people to come forward anonymously and help the killer "face up to the consequences of their violent actions".
Meanwhile, police have broadened the search area away from the crime scene.
Mick Duthie, of Crimestoppers, said that anonymous information, no matter how small, could help police find those responsible and "may even prevent someone else from coming to harm".
He said the charity was "not interested" in the identity of those giving information, but was there to "help people who, for whatever reason, won't or can't speak directly to the police, but want to do the right thing".
The body of Ms James, who had left home to walk her dog, was found in Akholt Wood, a few hundred yards from her house.
Officers continue to appeal to anyone in the area on the afternoon of 27 April to come forward.
Assistant chief constable Tom Richards said: "We are keeping an open mind and not ruling anything out."
Police would not say where the additional searches were being conducted.