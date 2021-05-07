Julia James: Police don't know the weapon used to kill PCSO
Detectives investigating the murder of community officer Julia James are "not 100 per cent sure" what murder weapon was used, police said.
Kent Police's chief constable Alan Pughsley also said detectives still had no motive or suspect in the case.
Ms James, 53, was found on 27 April near woodland in Snowdown, Kent, having suffered serious head injuries.
Mr Pughsley also said other forces were helping in the inquiry, and he appealed to the killer to give themselves up.
He said detectives were not able to say if the attacker was a man or a woman.
Ms James left her home in The Crescent just after 15:00 BST on 27 April to take her dog for a walk in nearby woodland.
Speaking to BBC Radio Kent, Mr Pughsley said: "At this time we are not 100 per cent sure with regard to what weapon was used to kill Julia.
"Pretty much every chief constable in the land is offering whatever assistance they can to help find the murderer.
"We have lots of lines of inquiries, lots to think about, and lots of work to do.
"We need just to get that little bit of luck, little bit of public information and little bit of forensic examination to come back to identify this individual, so we can capture him or her - we don't even know that yet."
A £10,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to a conviction in the case.
Mr Pughsley said he was convinced information from the public, together with forensic evidence would help solve the murder.
Speaking directly to the killer, he said; "They know their time will come, we will not rest in anyway shape or form.
"I'm absolutely certain, [we will] find you, and I hope that is in the very near future.
"You will never ever get away with this. You have to keep looking over your shoulder and at some stage we will be there to get you."