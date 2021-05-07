Julia James: Man's photo issued in PCSO murder hunt
- Published
Police investigating the murder of PCSO Julia James have released an image of a man they want to speak to.
Ms James, 53, was found on 27 April near woodland in Snowdown, Kent, having suffered serious head injuries.
A Kent Police spokesman said the man was understood to have been in the Aylesham area on Wednesday 28 April.
Assistant chief constable Tom Richards said: "We firmly believe he has information that could help this investigation."
Mr Richards urged him to come forward.
A post-mortem examination found Ms James died from blunt force trauma and an inquest has been opened and adjourned.
Ms James left her home in The Crescent just after 15:00 BST to take her dog for a walk.
Police said on Thursday they were broadening the search area to include "a number of other locations" in addition to the woodland where her body was found.
Snowdown is just over a mile away from the main local village of Aylesham, where the man in the picture was spotted.
Mr Richards said: "We are also appealing to the public or anyone who knows this individual to please come forward with his details.
"Perhaps he lives near you, perhaps you work with him or perhaps he visits your local shop to buy food.
"Please get in touch and help us find the answers Julia's family deserve."
Mr Richards said detectives were "still waiting for that critical phone call or piece of information" in the case.
"There is someone somewhere who knows this man in the picture, or who knows something about the day Julia died," he added.
Chief constable Alan Pughsley told BBC Radio Kent earlier that detectives still did not know what murder weapon was used, or the motive for the killing.
"Pretty much every chief constable in the land is offering whatever assistance they can to help find the murderer," he said.
"We have lots of lines of inquiries, lots to think about, and lots of work to do."
A £10,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to a conviction in the case.