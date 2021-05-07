Tories win majority in Kent County Council elections
- Published
The Conservative Party is the majority party on Kent County Council, with 72 of the 80 results declared.
The council has confirmed the Tories have won 57 seats so far, with results from remaining seats expected soon.
Elections have been held across Britain in the biggest set of votes since the 2019 general election.
The leader of the Kent Labour group, Dara Farrell, lost his seat in Ashford South to Conservative Dirk Ross.
Labour candidate for Ramsgate Karen Constantine tweeted that he had been an "inspirational leader" and described his loss as a "great shame".
England is electing 143 councils, 13 mayors and 35 police and crime commissioners.
A total of 80 councillors from 71 electoral divisions will be elected to Kent County Council.
In the 2017 elections, the Conservatives won 67 seats, with 50% of the vote.
Despite retaining its majority, the party did suffer some losses.
The Liberal Democrats gained Canterbury South and Sevenoaks Town, while Swale Independents took Swale West.
The Labour & Co-operative Party gained Canterbury City North from the Tories, while Labour seized Folkestone East and Dartford North East.
The Tories also lost Swale East to the Green Party.
Meanwhile, councillors are also being elected to borough councils in Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells, with results expected later.
At the count in Detling, Martin Cox, leader of Maidstone Borough Council, described it as "an election like no other".
He said he expected the political make-up of the council to stay the same as he revealed they "knocked on doors" in just two wards as they did not want to put people at risk.
Votes have also been cast for the role of Kent Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), although that result is not expected until Monday.