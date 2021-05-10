Julia James: Man charged with murder of PCSO
- Published
Police investigating the death of community support officer Julia James have charged a 21-year-old man with her murder.
Ms James, 53, was found dead on 27 April in Akholt Wood, Snowdown, near Dover, having suffered serious head injuries.
Callum Wheeler, from Aylesham, was arrested on Friday.
He remains in custody and is due to appear via video link at Medway Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.