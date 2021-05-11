Julia James: Man appears in court charged with PCSO murder
A 21-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of police community support officer Julia James.
Ms James, 53, was found dead on 27 April next to Akholt Wood, Snowdown, near Dover, having suffered serious head injuries.
Callum Wheeler, from Aylesham, appeared at Medway Magistrates' Court in person.
He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday.
Mr Wheeler spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.
Ms James had worked for Kent Police since 2008, and her family said she was "fiercely loyal" and "loved with her whole heart".
She had been walking her dog near her home at the time of the attack, police said.
The Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder on Monday following Mr Wheeler's arrest by Kent Police at 21:30 BST on Friday.