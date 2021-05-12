Julia James: Tribute walks planned for killed PCSO
- Published
Walks in memory of police community support officer Julia James who was killed near her home are being organised by her cousin.
Ms James, 53, was found dead next to Akholt Wood, Snowdown, near Dover, Kent, after taking her dog for a walk on 17 April.
A socially-distanced Walk for Julia is being planned by Sam Griffin on 23 May.
Ms Griffin said she hoped the walk would show support for her cousin's family and friends.
Ms Griffin said she hopes "people all over the UK will be walking their dogs in memory of Julia".
On Tuesday 21-year-old Callum Wheeler appeared in court charged with Ms James's murder.
On the same day, Kent Police carried out a reconstruction of her last known movements in a bid to encourage witnesses to come forward.
Along with many other people across the country, I am organising a socially distanced run/walk in memory of my cousin #JuliaJames to show support for our family, her friends and colleagues. Julia served the community here in Ashford 💙 #justiceforjulia https://t.co/S1rdpy20DN— Sam Griffin Radio (@Sam_J_Griffin) May 11, 2021
Ms Griffin said those taking part could walk any distance on their own walks. There will be an organised event starting at Ashford Bandstand at 10:00 BST on 23 May.
"Julia was an active person, it made sense to remember her doing something she loved," she said.
Ms Griffin suggested those taking part in the walk could wear something blue or blue ribbons, in recognition of Ms James's role in the police force.
Julia's Bill
Meanwhile, Dover Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke said a proposed law to support victims should be known as "Julia's Bill".
Speaking during the parliamentary debate on the Queen's Speech, she said Ms James was "a popular pillar of our community" who supported women and girls who were victims of violence.
She said: "For me and so many of my community the victims' bill should be known simply as Julia's Bill in recognition of the support she gave to so many people when they were vulnerable and in need."