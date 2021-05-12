Dartford: Murder arrest after man's body discovered
A man has been arrested following the discovery of a body in a property.
Officers were called to an address in Dartford Road, Dartford, Kent, at about 12:25 BST on Tuesday.
A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene, a Kent Police spokesman said.
A man in his 60s has been held on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. The two men were known to each other, police said.
