Dover drug smuggling: Men convicted over £19m cocaine haul
- Published
Two men have been convicted of trying to smuggle more than £19m worth of cocaine into the UK on an empty passenger coach.
Christopher Bullows and Mark Tucker were stopped at Dover Docks in September 2020, the only two aboard a coach.
A search by Border Force uncovered 243kg of cocaine hidden in a specially-constructed wastewater tank.
The drugs would have been worth £19.4m if sold on the streets.
Bullows, 50, of Lord Street, St Helens, near Liverpool, was driving the vehicle.
He told investigators from the National Crime Agency (NCA) he had taken the coach to Belgium so the air conditioning system, which was under warranty there, could be repaired.
He said Tucker, his only passenger, had joined him "for a jolly".
Tucker, 53, of Longshaw Street, Blackburn, told investigators he was a mechanic and had joined Bullows to check on the repairs.
But the air conditioning had been mended in the UK months before the trip.
The pair were charged with attempting to import class A drugs.
Bullows changed his plea to guilty at Canterbury Crown Court just before facing trial.
Tucker was convicted by a jury on Tuesday.
Both men will be sentenced on 21 May.
NCA branch commander Mark McCormack said: "The account given by Bullows and Tucker about their trip to Belgium was a pitiful attempt to disguise their criminality.
"Class A drugs are inextricably linked to violence and exploitation in our communities, and we will continue to work with our partners to target the organised crime groups involved."