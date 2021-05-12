Pippa Knight: Disabled girl dies following court decision
A disabled girl at the centre of a long-running legal row has died after a judge gave permission to withdraw life support treatment.
Six-year-old Pippa Knight had been in a vegetative state at Evelina Children's Hospital in London.
Her mother, Paula Parfitt, previously challenged a decision by doctors to withdraw life support treatment, but failed in the courts.
The hospital's lawyers confirmed Pippa has now died.
Pippa began having seizures at the age of 20 months and was diagnosed with acute necrotising encephalopathy.
Mr Justice Poole made a ruling in January, following a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court, that doctors could lawfully stop providing life support treatment and allow Pippa to die.
Ms Parfitt, 41, from Strood, Kent, mounted a series of challenges but failed to persuade judges in the Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights to overturn the ruling.
She had wanted her daughter to leave the hospital and for specialists to stage a home care trial.