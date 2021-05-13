Julia James: Man appears in court over PCSO murder
A man has made his first crown court appearance charged with murdering police community support officer Julia James.
Ms James, 53, was found with fatal head injuries next to Akholt Wood, Snowdown, near Dover, on 27 April.
Callum Wheeler, 21, from Aylesham, appeared at Maidstone Crown Court via video link from Belmarsh prison.
Judge Philip Statman remanded Mr Wheeler in custody.
A trial date has been set for 29 November, with a plea and trial preparation hearing set for 8 June.
Judge Statman said: "There being no application for bail, in the circumstances having looked at all the matters, it is right and proper the defendant should remain in custody."
Ms James, who had worked for Kent Police since 2008, had been walking her dog near her home in Snowdown at the time of the attack, police said.
Police carried out a reconstruction of Ms James's last walk with her Jack Russell, Toby, on Tuesday.
Following that, Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said: "We have received a number of additional calls from members of the public and the local community with information they feel may assist the investigation."
Ms James's cousin, Sam Griffin, is organising a series of walks in memory of the PCSO.
Ms Griffin suggested online that those taking part in the walks could wear something blue or blue ribbons, in recognition of Ms James's role in the police force.