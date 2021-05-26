Ellis Murphy-Richards: 'No policy changes' since death
No policy changes followed the death of a transgender boy who died after leaving a counselling session where he expressed suicidal intentions, a nurse told an inquest.
Ellis Murphy-Richards, 15, died when he was hit by a train in September 2020.
April Tume said there had been "learning events" at North East London NHS Foundation Trust (Nelft).
But when the coroner suggested there had been "no changes in protocols or policies", Miss Tume agreed.
The inquest in Kent heard Mr Murphy-Richards told a member of NHS staff he was having suicidal thoughts on 30 September, but refused to go to A&E.
The teenager, who lived with his grandmother in Faversham, walked away and died hours later, the inquest was told.
'Really, really cared'
Assistant coroner Sonia Hayes had asked Miss Tume if there was now any clarity should a similar situation arise in future.
Miss Tume said the "learning events" had taken place within the child and adolescent mental health team, but when asked about policy changes, she said there were none that she was aware of.
The mental health nurse told the Maidstone inquest she had "really, really cared" about Ellis, adding: "I am very sorry that this has happened."
Ms Hayes questioned why "an awful lot of pressure" was put on his grandmother to keep him safe by NHS staff.
The hearing continues.