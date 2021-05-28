BBC News

E-scooters: Kent PCC calls on Grant Shapps to halt trials

Published
image copyrightMatthew Scott
image captionKent PCC Matthew Scott said 'inconsiderate riders are becoming a menace'

Kent's Police and Crime Commissioner is calling on the government to halt electric scooter trials.

Matthew Scott has written to Grant Shapps, the Secretary of State for Transport, warning that police are "in danger of losing control" as people flout e-scooter laws.

Trials are ongoing in 31 areas across England, including Canterbury, in Kent.

A Department of Transport spokesman said the scooters could help reduce carbon emissions.

According to the PCC's office, there are 7,500 rental scooters in use, and hundreds of incidents have been reported to local authorities.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionIt is illegal for under 18s to use the scooters

Mr Scott said: "Inconsiderate riders are becoming a menace on our roads and pavements, ignoring the law and causing dangers for other road users.

"We're in danger of losing control of the issue and placing additional burdens on policing."

It is illegal for under 18s to use the scooters, and over 18s cannot use them on the roads or pavements outside of the trial areas.

However, Mr Scott said people are not following the rules and "there should be no more roll-outs until people understand the law".

image copyrightBIRD
image captionThe government says e-scooters could help ease the burden on the transport network

Rental firm Bird, which runs the e-scooter trial in Canterbury, claim the vehicles are having a positive impact.

A spokesman said: "Bird uses location technology to limit where the scooters can go, and the speed at which they can travel.

"Any rider breaching local rules, or riding irresponsibly, will be banned from using our service."

A Department of Transport spokesman said "safety will always be our top priority".

He added: "E-scooters could help ease the burden on our transport network while creating a green legacy".

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.