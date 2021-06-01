Channel crossings: Migrant crossings continue amid good weather
- Published
More migrants crossed the English Channel by boat on Tuesday.
A number of boats were picked up mid-Channel by the UK Border Force, in sea conditions described by the Coastguard as smooth and slight, with good visibility.
The Bank Holiday weekend saw 568 people make the crossing, according to the Home Office.
The Home Office has yet to comment or confirm how many people arrived in the UK on Tuesday.
BBC reporter Simon Jones described seeing a small boat with 12 people on board being followed by a French vessel until it reached UK waters.
He said the Border Force arrived about an hour later.
So far this year, according to government figures, more than 3,200 people have made the crossing.